LIVE: Aaron Payne Cup & Cowboys Challenge - Rockhampton Grammar vs Emmaus College
Rugby League

Replays: Rocky Grammar v Emmaus in Payne Cup, Cowboys Challenge

Pam McKay
2nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
Rockhampton Grammar School has beaten Emmaus College 26-10 in their opening encounter of the Aaron Payne Cup.

WATCH THE REPLAY ABOVE

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus are making their return to Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competition this year

REPLAY: Cowboys Challenge Rugby League – Emmaus College, 44 defeated Rockhampton Grammar, 6

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

