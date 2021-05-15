REPLAYS: GC Rollers v SD Spartans in state league basketball

After COVID cancelled last year’s competitions, Basketball Queensland’s elite leagues are back and The Courier-Mail will be covering a game of the week for the QSL1 all year.

The schedule tipped off today with two powerhouses of basketball in the state going head-to-head as the Gold Coast Rollers hosting the Southern Districts Spartans at Carrara Stadium.

Both teams, who have featured in the finals of the state’s second-tier competition in the past.

The action started at 11am today, with the women’s match, with the Gold Coast Rollers taking a four-point win over the Spartans at 72-68.

In the men’s game, the Gold Coast Rollers beat the Spartans 107-63.

REPLAY: Gold Coast Rollers v Southern District Spartans (Women’s)

