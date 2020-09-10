REPLAY: All the games you missed from AFLQ junior boys
ABOVE: Replay of the junior boys Quarter Final Mountain Creek SHS vs Park Ridge SHS
WINNERS AND REPLAYS:
QUARTER FINAL
Mountain Creek takes home today's victory after beating Park Ridge in the Quater Final 27-14.
GAME 9
Replay: Varsity State College v Mountain Creek SHS
GAME 8
Helensvale SHS has claimed victory over Pacific Pines SHS 41-6.
Replay: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS
GAME 7
Palm Beach Currumbin win with an exceptional 75-0 score against Miami SHS
Replay: Miami SHS vs PBC
GAME 6
Varsity SHS is taking home a win with a 53-0 game against Woodcrest SC.
Replay: Woodcrest SC vs Varsity SHS
GAME 5
Helensvale SHS has beaten Park Ridge SHS with a final score of 39-0.
Replay: Park Ridge SHS vs Helensvale SHS
GAME 4
Narangba Valley win game four against Miami SHS 32-6.
Replay: Narangba Valley SHS vs Miami SHS
GAME 3
Mountain Creek takes the win against Woodcrest SC with a final score of 41-0.
Replay: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC
GAME 2
Park Ridge has beaten Pacific Pines 27-14.
Replay: Pacific Pines SHS vs Park Ridge SHS
GAME 1
Palm Beach Currumbin has won the first game of the day with a strong lead on Narangba Valley 53-0.
Replay: PBC vs Narangba Valley
EARLIER | The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.
It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.
Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.
The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Junior males
9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS
10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS
10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC
11am: Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS
11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS
Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS
12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS
1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS
1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS
2.30pm: Qualifying final
