Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Basketball

REPLAY: Watch Ignatius Park’s win over Ipswich Grammar

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard,
22nd Sep 2019 2:17 PM

 

Ignatius Park is the first team through to the Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland top division boys grand final after beating Ipswich Grammar School 105-85 at Logan Metro.

Ignatius Park claimed semi-final 1 after leading from start to finish, although to the credit of IGS they cut deep into the deficit in the last quarter.

It was Ignatius Park's first appearance in the final since winning in 2015.

● LIVE STREAM: Watch the finals action live now

Australian representative Boston Mazlin, coming off a 42 point haul in

a qualifying round against GPS champions Terrace, was again influential in the Ignatius Park performance.

Mazlin said the team had done extremely well to make the final given limited training as a team.

He said it was also a young group with just three year 12 students so the future was exciting.

Mazlin said if the side played to it's ability it was a gold medal winning outfit.

ignatius park ipswich grammer livestream molten champion basketball schools replay
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rare holiday home on the market

    premium_icon Rare holiday home on the market

    News A RARE buying opportunity has hit the market in Agnes Water - perfect for a holiday maker or someone seeking a lifestyle change.

    PHOTOS: First snaps from Under the Trees

    premium_icon PHOTOS: First snaps from Under the Trees

    News Here are the first few photos from earlier today, including some of the best...

    REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

    Crime A number of locations have been struck by offenders in the past week.

    Renting made easy Gladstone Startup company Igloo to help deliver world first product

    premium_icon Renting made easy Gladstone Startup company Igloo to help...

    Business The rental process will soon be made a whole lot easier thanks to this new product...