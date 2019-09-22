REPLAY: Watch Cairns State High School’s win over St Edmund’s College

Giant killers Cairns SHS marched over the top of St Edmund's College and into the boys champion division grand final with a powerhouse semi-final victory.

The North Queensland outfit won 95-51 in emphatic manner.

While Cairns SHS's girls made the 2017 state grand final against northerly neighbours St Margaret's Mary College, the boys' team has never been to the big dance since the competition started in 1974.

Cairns SHS and St Edmund's both came from left field to oppose each other in this afternoon's semi-final.

Before the tournament started BSHS coach Brett Sue See and Marsden SHS's Geoff Procter warned it was the type of competition where a team could come from the back blocks. And so it has turned out to be so.

"I am super proud," said Cairns SHS coach Brad Burdon.

"We struggle to get good competitive games up north and it is always a struggle to get into the tournament early.

"It is a wake up call. But as you saw we have plenty of talented kids who can mix it with the best of them down here in Brisbane.

"As the tournament has gone on we felt we have been getting better and better.

"That first half was a culmination of everything we have been working on."

Full marks to unheralded St Edmund's for stringing together a run and rising through the ranks to make it to within one match of the grand final. But they could not hold back Cairns who were an unstoppable force.