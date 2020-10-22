Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

REPLAY: Gladstone’s election debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM

 

THE Queensland Election campaign hots up tonight with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone participating in a free, live-streamed debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this free live-streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate are incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Ron Harding, and One Nation's Kevin Jorgensen.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Observer and The Courier Mail websites from 6.30pm - 7pm today (Thursday, October 22).

The stream, which is FREE for anyone to view, will go live at 6.30pm - please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

gladstone election debate 2020 livestream debate queensland election 2020 debate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

        From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

        News The Observer is tonight bringing you a local debate. Here’s how you can get involved.

        Seaweed farms to turn nitrogen into fertiliser

        Premium Content Seaweed farms to turn nitrogen into fertiliser

        Environment The project will develop new technologies to enable seaweed biofilters to absorb...

        Independent has how-to-vote cards rejected by ECQ

        Premium Content Independent has how-to-vote cards rejected by ECQ

        News The Electoral Commission of Queensland claimed the cards could ‘mislead and...

        SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Students put STEM skills to test

        Premium Content SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Students put STEM skills to test

        Education FOUR TEAMS from Gladstone schools have been crowned champions of Gladstone Ports...