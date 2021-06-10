Menu
Watch live: 2021 Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge - Round 2 (Emmaus College v The Cathedral College)
Rugby League

REPLAY: Emmaus v TCC in Aaron Payne, Cowboys Challenge

Pam McKay
10th Jun 2021 10:02 AM
Emmaus College will meet The Cathedral College in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Thursday.

The teams clash at 11am and you can watch the action live on this website.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 10am, with that game also being livestreamed.

REPLAY: AARON PAYNE CUP ROUND 2 - EMMAUS COLLEGE V THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, has been revamped this year with nine teams playing in two pools.

aaron payne livestream cowboys challenge livestream emmaus college rugby league the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

