Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

REPLAY: Cathedral College v Mackay SHS in Aaron Payne Cup

12th Jun 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Missed the live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between The Cathedral College and Mackay State High School? WATCH THE FULL REPLAY OF THE GAME HERE >>

FULL TIME SCORE: Cathedral College proved to be too much of a match for Mackay High, with the final score 20 to 10.

5.15pm score update: The tries keep on coming for Cathedral College, and with a successful conversion the score is now 20-10.

4.53pm score update: Cathedral College has scored again but failed the conversion, nudging ahead 14-10.

4.45pm score update: Cathedral College just scored a try, with a successful conversion squaring it up at 10-all.

4.40pm score update: Mackay SHS leads 10-4.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

More Stories

Show More
aaron payne cup live streaming school boy rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

    premium_icon Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

    Soccer SOCCER: WORK is being done to prevent a potential soccer referee walkout from Football central Queensland Premier League senior games this weekend.

    STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    premium_icon STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    News A snapshot of what Gladstone will receive from the 2019/20 budget.

    Kirkwood controlled blaze to help protect homes in future

    premium_icon Kirkwood controlled blaze to help protect homes in future

    News The hazard reduction burns within the Mount Maurice State Forest

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology