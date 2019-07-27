Menu
Rugby League

Replay: AIC rugby league, Padua v Iona Grade 10

by Kyle Pollard
27th Jul 2019 3:07 PM
The inaugural AIC rugby league season got underway on Saturday, and we were there at Curlew Park to livestream the Grade 10 clash between Padua and Iona.

Each week during the seven round season we will livestream three games, covering different schools each time.

This weekend we focused on Padua v Iona in the Grade 9, Grade 10 and Open matches.

Check out the replay of the Grade 10 match in the video player above.

 

 

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 1

Saturday, July 27 at Curlew Park, St Patrick's

*St Patrick's v St Laurence's

*Padua v Iona

*Villanova v St Edmunds

 

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream)

aic rugby league football livestreaming

