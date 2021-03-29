Repeat traffic offender cops suspended sentence

A Gladstone man with a shocking traffic history fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday charged with three counts of drug-driving.

A Gladstone man with an appalling traffic history faced Gladstone Magistrates Court once again on Friday, this time for three counts of drug-driving.

Jeffrey Kevin Zimmerlie, 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Zimmerlie’s offending to the court, the most serious of which occurred on March 10.

At 1.22pm, Calliope Road Policing Unit was conducting mobile patrols on John Dory Dr, Gladstone, when it intercepted a grey coloured Ford sedan.

Zimmerlie submitted to a random breath test and roadside drug test.

The drug test returned a positive result for cannabis and methamphetamine.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey took into consideration Zimmerlie’s shocking traffic history and sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment with an immediate parole release date.

Zimmerlie was also disqualified from driving for two years and convictions were recorded.

