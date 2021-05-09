Repeat traffic offender avoids jail

Michael James Cole, 43, pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced while disqualified by court order and drug driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Michael James Cole, 43, pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced while disqualified by court order and drug driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A repeat traffic offender avoided jail time but copped a large fine and suspension.

Michael James Cole, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to driving without a licence which while disqualified by court order and drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said Calliope police intercepted a Nissan station wagon on Tableland Rd, Taunton, on August 1, around 5.10pm.

She said checks on Cole’s licence revealed he was disqualified from driving in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 15, 2019, for three years.

Sergeant Hoskins said when questioned as to why he was driving while disqualified, Cole stated he had taken over driving a short time earlier after his female passenger had felt unwell while driving.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

She said Cole submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive indication for a relevant drug.

He was detained for further testing, however, made no admissions to recent drug use.

Cole had marijuana in his system.

The court heard this was Cole’s third vehicle related offence within a five-year period.

His vehicle was not immobilised as the passenger of the car required it for medical appointments and they lived remotely.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne fined Cole $2500 and suspended him from driving for three years, convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim’s kitchen

– Prolific domestic violence offender avoids jail time

– Unlicensed driver’s excuse didn’t wash with magistrate