Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Melissa Grace Bolland pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing something used in the commissioning of a crime.
Melissa Grace Bolland pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing something used in the commissioning of a crime.
News

Repeat drug offender staring down barrel of jail time

Jacobbe McBride
6th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MELISSA Grace Bolland is running the gauntlet with her repeat drug offending.

This week an Acting Magistrate warned the 33-year-old she was facing the prospect of jail time if she didn’t change her ways.

Bolland pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to possessing dangerous drugs and something used in the commissioning of a crime.

The court was told Bolland was at a friend’s house when police executed a search warrant at the property.

Police found a black fabric bag in the laundry area of the home which contained two clip-seal bags with two and three cannabis seeds respectively.

They also found a metal grinder which contained remnants of cannabis.

Bolland later made admissions to police via phone that she was the owner of the property found at the house and she was given a notice to appear in court.

Duty lawyer Tiana Lowry said her client suffered from anxiety and depression, with Bolland having been before a court for like offences in June 2018 and August 2020.

Bolland also spoke in court, saying: “I have been trying to better myself. Trying to sort myself.”

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford issued a stern warning to Bolland.

“Just be careful, if you come back before the court again for like offending you could be looking at jail time,” he said.

Bolland was fined $900 and the property was forfeited.

crime gladstonecourt gladstonecourtdrugs gladstonecourt drugs
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrician blows more than four times legal limit

        Premium Content Electrician blows more than four times legal limit

        News Brent Matthew Dennien pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to drink-driving.

        Science of Great Barrier Reef tackled in online forum

        Premium Content Science of Great Barrier Reef tackled in online forum

        News “Learn about Great Barrier Reef science with the myths stripped away,” Dr Peter...

        Man craving servo feed caught drink-driving

        Premium Content Man craving servo feed caught drink-driving

        News Temptation proved too much for fitter and turner Brock Andrew Reuben Magor.

        YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in stunning photos of region

        Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in stunning photos of region

        News We asked readers to send in their best photos for our new Facebook cover photo and...