Repeat drug offender staring down barrel of jail time

Melissa Grace Bolland pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing something used in the commissioning of a crime.

MELISSA Grace Bolland is running the gauntlet with her repeat drug offending.

This week an Acting Magistrate warned the 33-year-old she was facing the prospect of jail time if she didn’t change her ways.

Bolland pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to possessing dangerous drugs and something used in the commissioning of a crime.

The court was told Bolland was at a friend’s house when police executed a search warrant at the property.

Police found a black fabric bag in the laundry area of the home which contained two clip-seal bags with two and three cannabis seeds respectively.

They also found a metal grinder which contained remnants of cannabis.

Bolland later made admissions to police via phone that she was the owner of the property found at the house and she was given a notice to appear in court.

Duty lawyer Tiana Lowry said her client suffered from anxiety and depression, with Bolland having been before a court for like offences in June 2018 and August 2020.

Bolland also spoke in court, saying: “I have been trying to better myself. Trying to sort myself.”

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford issued a stern warning to Bolland.

“Just be careful, if you come back before the court again for like offending you could be looking at jail time,” he said.

Bolland was fined $900 and the property was forfeited.