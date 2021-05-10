Repeat drug offender had open cans of bourbon in car

A frequent drug user who was busted with over thirty grams of cannabis in his car when intercepted by police appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A frequent drug user fronted court in high-vis work clothes despite being unemployed.

Zachary Allan Lewis, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to 11 charges including four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Lewis’ case to the court, the worst of which occurred on January 16 2021.

She said Tannum Sands police intercepted Lewis driving a brown Holden Commodore after observing him swerving between lanes and differing his speed.

Sergeant Hoskins said a blood-alcohol content reading of .113 and only had a provisional licence.

She said police observed two open cans of bourbon in the centre console of his car that were about half full.

Sergeant Hoskins said Lewis was unsteady on his feet and admitted to consuming three cans of bourbon in Bundaberg prior to driving.

Police conducted a search of Lewis and the car and found a combined weight of 37.2 grams of cannabis and a bong.

Sergeant Hoskins said police visited Lewis at his house in Gladstone on January 18 and he made admissions to using the marijuana and smoking it with the bong police found.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne said Lewis had a blatant disregard for the law and was either drunk or high whenever police intercepted him.

Lewis was convicted and sentenced to 12-months prison wholly suspended for 12-months.

He was placed on a 12-month Intensive Correction Order, disallowing him from committing any further offences and convictions recorded.

