Repeat drug offender gets suspended sentence

A woman with a prolific drug history narrowly avoided serving jail time after appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Jenny-Anne Nichols, 42, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Nichols’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On December 3 last year, about 3.25pm, Nichols was intercepted driving a Honda wagon on the Dawson Hwy, Calliope.

She submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was transported to the Calliope Police Station for further questioning.

When questioned, Nichols said she had consumed a point of meth at an unknown time and was travelling to Gladstone.

She could offer no emergent reason for driving and was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Then on January 2 at 4.15am, police intercepted a silver Hyundai i30 which was parked at the Yaralla Sports Club.

The car was brought to the attention of police due to its location and the five occupants in it, with Nichols seated in the back.

Police approached and spoke to all occupants of the vehicle, obtaining permission to search it.

During a search of Nichols’ floral handbag, police located a small black container which contained two small white tablets.

Nichols said they were valium and she had got them from a friend to help for back pain the day before.

She told police she did not know it was an offence to possess the tablets and was not aware they were a restricted drug.

Nichols was issued a second notice to appear in court.

Mr Manthey said Nichols was out of chances with him and said he was avoiding placing her on any more probation orders.

Nichols was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for three months, with convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

– ‘F---, I’m high’: Gladstone drug offender avoids prison time

– Gladstone man escapes jail time after threatening violence