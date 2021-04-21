Repeat drug driver cops hefty driving suspension

A Gladstone woman who was intercepted with meth and cannabis in her saliva twice in three months appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Demi Jalese Blake, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boys read the facts of Blake’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

On Friday, January 1, around 5.25am police intercepted Blake driving a Mazda sedan on Gladstone Benaraby Road.

She submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was taken to the police vehicle for further testing.

The test concluded, indicating the presence of a relevant drug in Blake’s saliva and she was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court and a certificate of analysis.

Blake’s saliva was sent to Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services for further analysis and returned a positive result for methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Further, Blake was intercepted for a roadside drug test again at 10.33am on March 4.

That test returned a positive result, Blake was issued another notice to appear and methylamphetamine and cannabis were found in her saliva after testing.

Mr Muirhead said the meth ramped up his punishment for drug driving compared to cannabis, however, the presence of both made Blake’s offending even more serious.

She was fined $900 and suspended from driving for a year with convictions recorded.

