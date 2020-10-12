Repeat drink-driver fronts Gladstone court

A Gladstone man who pleaded guilty to drink-driving was a repeat offender.

A GLADSTONE man caught drink-driving recently had a history of the offence.

Paul Dwayne Evans, 52, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

On August 25, Evans was stopped in Gladstone at 6.52pm.

He told police he had consumed a number of bourbon colas.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.

The court was told Evans had a previous drink-driving conviction in 2016.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months.

