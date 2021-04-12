Repeat drink driver faces Gladstone court

A Gladstone man who was busted drink driving by police in successive months appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court before Bevan Manthey on Monday. Picture: ISTOCK

A man who was intercepted drink driving twice in two months appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Michael John Bagnall, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving over the general but not middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Bagnall’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 18, 2021, around 2.50pm, Childers police intercepted Bagnall driving on Churchill Street, Childers and he submitted to a roadside breath test.

Bagnall admitted to consuming three beers in 90 minutes with friends in Hervey Bay and was driving back to Calliope to collect his family.

Bagnall’s breath test returned a positive result for 0.070 and he was issued a notice to appear.

Then, on March 4, 2021, around 7pm, Tannum Sands police were patrolling Malpas Street, Boyne Island when they intercepted Bagnall driving a Mitsubishi magna.

Bagnall submitted to a roadside breath test in the Woolworths carpark and police noticed his slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Bagnall stated he had consumed one heavy beer and six mid-strength beers over a six hour period and would blow over the legal limit if tested.

He returned a positive result for 0.089 and was issued a notice to appear.

Mr Manthey said he had no choice but to inflict three month suspension periods for the two separate offences.

Bagnall was convicted and fined $900 and suspended from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

