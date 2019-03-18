Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A repeat drink-driver who was jailed for five months is appealing his sentence.
A repeat drink-driver who was jailed for five months is appealing his sentence. Max Fleet
Crime

Repeat drink-driver appeals his prison sentence

Liana Turner
by
17th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIAL drink-driver has been released on bail pending an appeal of his sentence.

Peter James Felsch, 58, was last month sentenced to five months behind bars for his eighth offence of driving under the influence.

The most recent of these was when the Woodburn-based road plant operator enjoyed Christmas knock-off drinks with workmates on December 21 last year.

He was caught mid-range drink-driving on Whyratta St, Woodburn, about 5.30pm.

But Felsch has been released on bail after launching an appeal on this sentence, which was handed down by Magistrate Karen Stafford in Ballina Local Court.

His bail conditions prohibit him from occupying the driver's seat of a motor vehicle.

His appeal has been set down for a hearing before Lismore District Court on March 29.

ballina local court drink-driver lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    INQUIRY: MUA urges Rio Tinto to use more Australian ships

    premium_icon INQUIRY: MUA urges Rio Tinto to use more Australian ships

    News MARITIME workers will rally in Gladstone today to call for a raft of changes to Queensland legislation to help save the state's shipping industry.

    • 18th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Community spirit shines bright at BITS Bowls Club

    premium_icon Community spirit shines bright at BITS Bowls Club

    News Members and staff have gone above and beyond to help 90-year old Max

    • 18th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    'Awesome time': Agnes Water on the map for surfing comp

    premium_icon 'Awesome time': Agnes Water on the map for surfing comp

    News 'They are always going to go for it - there were lots of 5s and 10s'

    • 18th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Local Islamic society responds to Christchurch terror attack

    premium_icon Local Islamic society responds to Christchurch terror attack

    News The president is calling for stronger political leadership.

    • 18th Mar 2019 5:00 AM