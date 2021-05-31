Repeat CQ child sex offender released after appeal

A repeat child sex offender diagnosed with Exhibitionistic Disorder, Mild Neurocognitive Disorder and a personality disorder with narcissistic and antisocial features has been released from prison after a continual detention order was rescinded - but will be under supervision for the next 10 years.

He has been kept in prison, with two reviews since the 2016 order, due to the fact Queensland does not have suitable accommodation available where he could be supervised 24/7.

Ashley Lennon Gibson, who is about 40, was convicted of child sex offences involving exposing himself, masturbating at a public swimming hole and pinching the bottoms of two 12-year-old girls over a three-year period between 2012-2015.

He was incarcerated at Capricornia Correctional Centre and while receiving treatment at Rockhampton Hospital, he grabbed a nurse’s genitals.

Gibson was examined by psychiatrist Dr Scott Harden, Dr Josephine Sundin and Dr Kenneth Arthur in 2016 ahead of a continual detention order consideration.

According to court documents, Gibson denied any sexual motivation or gratification from the offending and expressed remorse.

Dr Harden found no evidence of mental illness, but due to personality factors and cognitive factors, he concluded Gibson had little ability to reflect on his offending.

Justice Jean Dalton wrote in a 2017 decision review of the order that Dr Harden was not able to offer any opinion as to the motivation for the offending and this was explored with him to some extent in evidence.

She described Gibson’s offending behaviour as odd.

“Dr Harden pointed to the fact the two offences on the 12-year-old girls are very similar so that he said he would postulate that they represent something as archetypes or subtypes, but he really could not shed much light on why Gibson was offending this way,” Justice Dalton said.

“He did think that the offending was escalating from public exhibitionism and anonymous phone calls. He thought that it was an important escalation that Gibson had gone to the point where he was touching these young girls.

“He said that represented, really, breaking through quite a significant boundary in offending.

“Dr Harden thought it was likely that Gibson was aroused by exposing himself and the other behaviour which is comprised in the offending, notwithstanding Gibson’s denial of this.



“He thought Gibson had a personality disorder with antisocial, narcissistic and avoidant features, and he thought he was at high risk of the same type of offending as he has carried out in the past.

“Dr Harden expressed considerable reserve as to whether or not Gibson would understand the requirements of a supervision order.

“He said he had no hope at all of understanding the formal order made.

“It would have to be explained to him in really simple terms over and over again, perhaps, he thought, with the use of pictures to explain it.”

Dr Harden had suggested Gibson would benefit from a sex offender program for Indigenous males run at the Lotus Glen Prison.

Another psychiatrist who examined Gibson, Dr Josephine Sundin said: “at the time it was almost impossible to follow his explanations of his offences as he simultaneously described both grandiose ideas about his attainments, a paranoid conspiracy against him by the community, a retributive motive based on an assault committed upon his sister by his brother-in-law”.

She said Gibson bordered on thought disorder, and at no time did he demonstrate distress.

“Occasionally he smiled inappropriately,” Dr Sundin said.

Gibson told Dr Sundin he thought the medium intensity sexual offenders program was bulls--- and it had held him back.

Dr Sundin considered Gibson a high risk of sexual offending or high risk of sexual reoffending which would be heightened in the community by access to alcohol and cannabis.

Dr Arthur concluded Gibson was not a sex offender and agreed Gibson was an exhibitionist.

Gibson’s second annual review of his CDO went before Justice Peter Callaghan in February 2021.

Gibson’s cognitive functioning had not improved and the risk of sexual reoffending had not diminished.

Justice Callaghan wrote: “There was nothing more the prison system could do … He is someone whose needs must be met by the public health system rather than under a corrective services regime. However, in the absence of suitable accommodation for people like him, prisons will become a refuse heap for individuals who cannot, by reason of mental infirmity, function in a socially acceptable way.”

Due to the serious risk to the community, Justice Callaghan kept him in prison.

Afterwards, the search for appropriate accommodation continued and was successful.

The Attorney-General filed an application on March 15 seeking the CDO be set aside and Gibson be released from prison subject to a supervision order and other such orders the court considers necessary.

There was also an application before Justice Peter Davis, who was considering the AG’s application, for bail for the alleged hospital sexual assault.

Justice Davis sought opinions from Dr Sundin and Dr Arthur about the proposed accommodation, which they found sufficient, provided the staff were made aware of Gibson’s risks and need for such supervision, along with a management plan regularly reviewed.

He set the CDO aside and ordered Gibson be released on a supervision order of 10 years.