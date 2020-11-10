Rep honours for CQ Centurions’ fantastic five

The CQ Centurions players who earned North Queensland selection (from left) Joe McGahan, Steven Porta, Sam Lowry, Logan Whitfield and Harry Rideout.

The CQ Centurions players who earned North Queensland selection (from left) Joe McGahan, Steven Porta, Sam Lowry, Logan Whitfield and Harry Rideout.

FIVE CQ Centurions players have scored representative honours after strong performances at the North Queensland Zone Championships.

Logan Whitfield and Harry Rideout were named in the North Queensland under-21 honorary team.

Whitfield was also selected in the open men’s team, alongside fellow CQ players Sam Lowry, Joe McGahan and Steven Porta, who was representing CQ for the first time.

That team will take on South Queensland in a three-game series in Cairns in late November.

The CQ Centurions under-21s finished fourth in the championships, while the open men were third after the final round, which was to be played on Sunday, was abandoned due to wet weather in Mackay.

Lowry, who captained the CQ Centurions open men, won the Darren Frakes Medal for Player of the Carnival after taking wickets in every game and scoring 109 against Far North on Saturday.

CQ Centurions skipper Sam Lowry was named Player of the Carnival at the end of the North Queensland Zone Championships. Photo: Jann Houley

Lowry’s classy century was, however, not enough to get the win for CQ, who were beaten in the final over.

Batting first, they made 5/220 from their 50 overs, with Brent Hartley unbeaten on 47 and Matthew Hicks making 25.

In reply, Far North scored the winning runs in the final over, Jake Roach their main contributor with 83.

CQ Centurions coach Jason Wells said it was a tough loss and one that could have ultimately cost them the title, given they went into the contest in top spot and the last game could not be played.

But he said the team ticked off some major goals, one of them being that they batted the full 50 overs, something they hadn’t done in the competition for several years.

“There were a lot of positives to take out of it,” he said.

“We were only narrowly beaten by Far North, who have won it three years in a row, and we ended up finishing third in what was a pretty close comp.

“We also got four players in the NQ open men’s side, which is a great effort.

“Overall, I’m happy with the improvement our boys are making but we do go away to that competition to win it so when you don’t it is a little disappointing.”

More stories

LOOK: 200 pics from the junior touch carnival in Rocky

Why fundraiser meant so much to this Rocky dad

Rockets have it all to play for in final CQ Cup fixture