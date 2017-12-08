Menu
Reopening looms as Cook Colliery mine sold in $31.5m deal

The Cook Colliery longwall, where the mine flooded earlier this year.
Tegan Annett
BOUNTY Mining has officially completed its acquisition of the Cook Colliery and the Minyango Coking Coal Project for $31.5 million.

Bounty will bring the Cook Colliery back into production as a more flexible and efficient bord and pillar style mining operation (previously longwall).

Coal production is planned to commence in the first quarter of 2018.

Early next year they will need 50 workers, but that is expected to increase to about 200 within 10 months of operation.

Cook Colliery has been under care and maintenance since a flooding event in March, and in May its owner was placed in administration.

Bounty's executive chairman Gary Cochrane said the company was "pleased" to have acquired the mining operation on "very attractive deal terms".

He expects the mine will help deliver positive cash flow for the company.

Topics:  blackwater coal mine cook colliery gladstoneindustry

Gladstone Observer
