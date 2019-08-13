Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSINESSES NEEDED: An advertising campaign has been launched in a bid to fill empty stores at Tannum Central.
BUSINESSES NEEDED: An advertising campaign has been launched in a bid to fill empty stores at Tannum Central. Ray White Commercial
Property

Rents dropped, campaign launched in bid to fill shops

Tegan Annett
by
13th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW property campaign has launched in a bid to fill empty stores at Tannum Central.

Ray White Commercial Gladstone launched the advertising campaign last Friday, offering stores for lease ranging from 60sqm to 489sqm at the Hampton Dr shopping centre.

Director Andrew Allen said already there had been a strong level of inquiry from Gladstone region business owners and people looking at going into business.

It comes after Auswide Bank announced it would close its Tannum Central branch on August 30.

Mr Allen said the centre owner was keen to fill empty stores and had dropped rents in a bid to attract tenants.

"The Gladstone economy is proving challenging for business ... people are reluctant to take that step," he said.

"We're in business ourselves and we understand the challenges, but they need to look at the opportunities available.

"You're getting in at a time where rent is cheaper than ever."

Stores at the centre include Coles, Liquorstax, Australia Post and Surf Dive 'n' Ski.

Mr Allen said the proximity to other businesses in the Tannum Sands area including the Tannum Sands Hotel, KFC and Coles Central petrol station made it an attractive leasing opportunity.

"Cosmetically it's one of the most attractive centres in the Boyne Tannum area, and potentially the Gladstone region," he said.

"Our clients are willing to consider any offers."

For information, visit raywhitecommercialgladstone.com.

More Stories

Show More
commercial property gladstone business gladstone property tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bushfire burning south of Agnes Water

    Bushfire burning south of Agnes Water

    News Multiple fire crews are on scene at Rules Beach.

    • 13th Aug 2019 1:58 PM
    Passionate collector keeps coming back to swap meet

    premium_icon Passionate collector keeps coming back to swap meet

    Community Why this Tannum Sands resident never misses the Calliope swap meet.

    New pizzeria offers authentic takeaway

    premium_icon New pizzeria offers authentic takeaway

    Business A new pizzeria has opened in the Gladstone region

    Buckets filled with hope and lids to help disabled kids

    Buckets filled with hope and lids to help disabled kids

    News This is how you can donate to Lids 4 Kids and help a child in need