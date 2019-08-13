Rents dropped, campaign launched in bid to fill shops

BUSINESSES NEEDED: An advertising campaign has been launched in a bid to fill empty stores at Tannum Central.

BUSINESSES NEEDED: An advertising campaign has been launched in a bid to fill empty stores at Tannum Central. Ray White Commercial

A NEW property campaign has launched in a bid to fill empty stores at Tannum Central.

Ray White Commercial Gladstone launched the advertising campaign last Friday, offering stores for lease ranging from 60sqm to 489sqm at the Hampton Dr shopping centre.

Director Andrew Allen said already there had been a strong level of inquiry from Gladstone region business owners and people looking at going into business.

It comes after Auswide Bank announced it would close its Tannum Central branch on August 30.

Mr Allen said the centre owner was keen to fill empty stores and had dropped rents in a bid to attract tenants.

"The Gladstone economy is proving challenging for business ... people are reluctant to take that step," he said.

"We're in business ourselves and we understand the challenges, but they need to look at the opportunities available.

"You're getting in at a time where rent is cheaper than ever."

Stores at the centre include Coles, Liquorstax, Australia Post and Surf Dive 'n' Ski.

Mr Allen said the proximity to other businesses in the Tannum Sands area including the Tannum Sands Hotel, KFC and Coles Central petrol station made it an attractive leasing opportunity.

"Cosmetically it's one of the most attractive centres in the Boyne Tannum area, and potentially the Gladstone region," he said.

"Our clients are willing to consider any offers."

For information, visit raywhitecommercialgladstone.com.