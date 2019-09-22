Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone startup Igloo will work with the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) to deliver the world's first digital tenancy agreements. Pictured: Igloo CEO Jeremy Hastings
Gladstone startup Igloo will work with the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) to deliver the world's first digital tenancy agreements. Pictured: Igloo CEO Jeremy Hastings
Business

Renting made easy Gladstone Startup company Igloo to help deliver world first product

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Sep 2019 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 3000 rental agencies across Queensland will soon be using the world’s first digital tenancy agreements created by Gladstone start-up, Igloo.

The company, founded in November, has partnered with the Real Estate Institute Queensland to deploy the product throughout the REIQ network.

Igloo CEO Jeremy Hastings said he was humbled, “for REIQ to put a lot of trust and faith in me and my team is a really big thing.”

He said REIQ had a similar product but by partnering with Igloo they were able to “take an existing product and network and put it into cutting edge technology”.

Mr Hastings said by creating Igloo, he wanted to reduce the stress in the rental process for all parties involved.

By stepping away from paper tenancy agreements, the new technology will allow parties to “manage your entire contract in the palm of your hand”.

Mr Hastings said the digital smart contract used blockchain technology.

“With our technology, a judge can be sitting in court and look up the full history of the relationship between the parties ... without submitting any paperwork to the court,” he said.

“They know it’s true because if anyone tampers with those documents, the record is on blockchain to prove it’s not the original.”

“By using blockchain we actually bring immutability to the whole process – we bring a level of trust that nobody has ever seen or had been able to achieve before.”

Mr Hastings said the new product would make it easier to request contractual changes such as adding a tenant to the lease, requesting to have a pet approved or even to organise for maintenance or an inspection.

“It becomes almost a central place to manage the relationship between all the parties,” he said. “Everything is just done inside our platform.”

“We wanted to make sure the platform enabled you to have a fun, enjoyable life without the stress and pressure of worrying about a shelter or roof over your head.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Rare holiday home on the market

    premium_icon Rare holiday home on the market

    News A RARE buying opportunity has hit the market in Agnes Water - perfect for a holiday maker or someone seeking a lifestyle change.

    PHOTOS: First snaps from Under the Trees

    premium_icon PHOTOS: First snaps from Under the Trees

    News Here are the first few photos from earlier today, including some of the best...

    REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

    Crime A number of locations have been struck by offenders in the past week.

    Jailed Gladstone man in isolation after threatening prison staff

    premium_icon Jailed Gladstone man in isolation after threatening prison...

    News A JAILED Gladstone man has been in isolation for 2.5 months after he made threats...

    • 22nd Sep 2019 10:00 AM