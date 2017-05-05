27°
Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

Tara Cassidy
| 5th May 2017 7:00 AM
DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.
DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie. Contributed

DISTRESSED renters say they're feeling hard done by because their landlords and rental agencies have left them in damaged homes following Cyclone Debbie.

From ripped roofs to leaking walls, broken structures, windows and debris, residents from Mackay through to Bowen are claiming they aren't being given any help, some not even a phone call to check whether they're okay or their home still standing.

One Mackay tenant, who wished to remain anonymous as she feared being kicked out of her home, said her place was left with extensive damage and her landlord seemed to "simply not care”.

"There are obviously many people whose living situations are much worse than mine but that doesn't mean I or anyone else should be totally forgotten about,” she said.

"My home has got broken windows, leaking roof, flood-damaged rooms, some to the point that those areas aren't liveable.

"I went to the landlord and said I understand in due course these things would be fixed but in the meantime perhaps a rent reduction would be possible as the place is now in a terrible state. They just said 'no way' and didn't offer any other options or assistance.”

Proserpine tenant Courtney Cheshire said she was in a similar predicament and claims she was told she "wasn't a priority” for her real estate agency, despite them not having visited her property to assess the damage.

"We luckily still have our roof on but because of the cyclone there's a big gap in our lounge room area and all the water has run through the ceiling,” Ms Cheshire said.

"It's gone through half our roof so we had to get rid of most of the living room and used every towel and sheet in our house just to stop the water from continuing to damage our things.

"I've emailed our real estate three times and rang them.

"They said we're 'not a priority because we still have our roof', even though we said we couldn't live in the place for two weeks and we didn't think the roof could stand it much longer.”

While some tenants claim to be having little to no luck getting help, others have had the complete opposite experience with their rental agencies and landlords going above and beyond to assist them during this difficult time.

Cannonvale resident Angeline Darling said her secluded Woodwark property was left "absolutely trashed” after the cyclone, including total loss of the surrounding forest, a broken driveway and other extensive damage.

Angeline Darling&#39;s rented Woodwark property before Cyclone Debbie hit. She said her real estate agency had organised repairs within days of the storm passing
Angeline Darling's rented Woodwark property before Cyclone Debbie hit. She said her real estate agency had organised repairs within days of the storm passing Contributed

Her real estate agency had organised repairs within days of the category four cyclone passing.

"I moved up there about eight weeks before the cyclone hit, it was such a beautiful property, mainly because of its secluded location and all the forest around,” she said.

"The cyclone just smashed up all of the trees to the point everyone can see in and out, the driveway can only be used by a 4WD because of the ditches and so much else.

"But literally on the Sunday after the cyclone I had a message from Ray White letting me know they'd organised to have someone grade the driveway and were onto the rest, meanwhile some people were still without power, they just had help to me straight away.

"They also messaged me all the time during the cyclone, asking me how I was, they made me feel like they were genuinely concerned about my safety.”

Water flowing through Angeline Darling&#39;s home.
Water flowing through Angeline Darling's home. Contributed

Ms Darling said had the agency not been so "impressively attentive” she would have felt it necessary to contact the RTA and look into her rights as a tenant - as many others have had to.

"I haven't looked more into it because I don't feel that I've been hard done by here,” she said.

"They have done their absolute best, certainly if I hadn't been so well supported I might look at what the RTA says and what I'm entitled to but I have had all kinds of help possible from my real estate and the owner.

"I don't even know how they do that, they have so many properties, I think in the end it all just comes down to communication and understanding on both sides.”

According to the Residential Tenancies Authority, after natural disasters like Cyclone Debbie property managers or owners and tenants needed to determine whether a home had become fully or partially destroyed and take action from there.

A spokeswoman for the RTA said property managers had a legal responsibility to ensure their rental property was both safe and fit to live at all times.

"They are also responsible for the repairs and maintenance needed to bring the property back to a liveable condition, which complies with health and safety laws,” she said. "But tenants are responsible for removing and cleaning up their own possessions.”

RTA legislation states that under certain circumstances, the property manager/owner may agree to decrease rent if the property is damaged or if some of the facilities are unavailable.

"If the property has been significantly affected, and it is agreed the tenant can continue to live there, the tenant and property manager/owner may wish to negotiate a rent reduction,” the spokeswoman said.

"The tenant may also decide to leave the property and return after the damage has been repaired, then the property manager/owner must carry out repairs within a reasonable time and comply with the entry rules.

"Either party can also decide to terminate the agreement and sign a new agreement after repairs are completed. The terms of the new agreement would need to be negotiated and would not necessarily be the same as the old agreement, including the rent amount.”

To date, the RTA has received 53 requests for dispute resolutions related to Cyclone Debbie in the Mackay, Whitsunday region.

Community legal services in Mackay also confirm receiving many enquiries from tenants seeking legal advice on the issue.

