Renter claims agents raising prices to kick families out

A Gladstone man’s claims he was effectively left homeless by a local real estate agent have been comprehensively denied by the firm’s head office.

In a detailed letter to the editor submission, Greg Hughes claimed Ray White Gladstone left him and his six-year-old son without a roof over their heads.

He also took aim at the real estate industry as a whole, claiming agents were raising rental prices in order to kick families out.

But Ray White spokeswoman Alex Tilbury said the former tenant’s version of events did not identify with the group’s ethics and the many extensions of time he was granted.

Ray White claims Mr Hughes drew the tenancy out by more than five months and failed to observe many directives by QCAT, that also took a very conservative and compassionate approach given his situation.

“At all times our office extended the utmost understanding and courtesy to the gentleman, who continued to keep the property in a condition that can only be described as adverse,” she said.

“The lessor will inevitably be substantially out of pocket with the remediation of the property.

File photos from the inspection Ray White Gladstone completed on Mr Hughes' home recently.

“We bear Mr Hughes no malice and our interactions have always been nothing less than professional and compassionate, yet as the agent we found the need to be procedurally firm.

“Our business owner in Gladstone personally attended the QCAT Hearings and offered a very cohesive approach and discussed the matter at length with Mr Hughes, his undertaking to vacate voluntarily to both he and the magistrate personally never came to fruition.”

Mr Hughes, a pensioner, said he paid $500 a fortnight in rent despite only earning $768 a fortnight plus rent assistance and family payment.

“My life is just one panic attack or anxiety attack then depression or embarrassment and the feeling of helplessness and fatigue,” Mr Hughes said.

“It got so bad that I was locking the house and barricading myself in the bedroom.”

Mr Hughes claimed the real estate industry was raising rental prices in order to kick families out daily to increase the profits of rental owners.

“The rental market needs to be regulated to stop the housing crisis and protect the vulnerable,” he said.

“Real estates should be looking out for not only the owner but for the tenant. There is no protection for the tenant, you pay your rent, keep the place clean and tidy nothing to be said except we are increasing the rent, pay it or get out.

“There needs to be standards that have to be maintained and if it means regulating the rentals by the government setting a standard and measure then it needs to be done.”

