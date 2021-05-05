Rental rules: What’s changed, what’s staying the same

Relaxed inspection and repair rules for rental properties introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are being scrapped as the State Government transitions back to normal tenancy arrangements.

Tenants had been allowed to stop routine inspections going ahead if they couldn't facilitate social distancing, under the COVID-19 shake up.

And landlords had been given more relaxed time frames to finish repair and maintenance works at their properties that were deemed to be non-urgent.

But new regulations introduced late last week will now wind those rules back to what they were before the pandemic struck early last year.

Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch said the move was being made to support Queensland's transition back to normal residential tenancy arrangements as the state recovered from the pandemic.

"Last year, the Palaszczuk Government acted quickly to protect Queensland residents during the global pandemic," Ms Enoch said.

"As of May 1, 2021, entry rights and repair obligations have returned to the way they were pre-COVID, to help ensure repair and maintenance issues are identified and addressed in a timely way."

Ms Enoch said tenants, property owners and managers would still need to comply with entry notice requirements and repair obligations, and ensure that any entry is undertaken in a "COVID-safe way" in accordance with public health advice.

"These changes protect Queensland tenants, while also providing certainty for property owners," the Minister said.

Measures allowing vulnerable people to undertake virtual inspections have also been removed under the new regulations, but tenants will still be able to negotiate a virtual inspection with their landlord.

A number of measures will stay in place until September 30, including provisions allowing tenants experiencing domestic and family violence to quickly end their tenancies.

Tenants will also still be protected from being listed in a tenancy database for rent arrears if they are unable to pay their rent due to the impacts of the pandemic.

A moratorium that had previously been in place that stopped property owners from evicting tenants for failing to pay their rent was scrapped by the government in September last year.

Originally published as Rental rules: What's changed, what's staying the same