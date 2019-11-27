Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Client giving Australian money to property agent for buying house. Property and real estate concept. Housing invest generic.
Client giving Australian money to property agent for buying house. Property and real estate concept. Housing invest generic.
News

RENTAL REFORMS: What it could mean for Gladstone market

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE agents worry the most significant changes prop­os­ed to tenancy laws in the state's history will hike up rents and make it less attractive for people to own or buy invest­ment properties.

Queensland's proposed rental reforms feature sweeping chang­es to tenancy laws, includ­ing to a landlord's right to refuse pets, allowing tenants to make minor modifications, mak­ing it harder to terminate a lease and introducing a minim­um housing standard.

The state's peak property body, the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, has launched a campaign against the reforms, calling for the government to withdraw the changes which it said would "erode" landlords' rights.

The REIQ estimated the reform would likely increase weekly rent from an average of $360 to $378. 

LJ Hooker Gladstone principal Mark Spearing said while he agreed homes needed to be safe and secure for tenants, the reforms placed too many onerous obligations on owners.

 

Mr Spearing said the reforms would increase costs for owners and could lead some to sell investment properties.

"What we know happens in a small market like Gladstone is if 10 per cent of owners decide it's all too hard and they sell, you've got 10 per cent fewer rental properties and that will increase rental prices very quickly," he said.

"In my 25 years in this industry, I've found it's good to review acts in line with changing societies and trends but to make sweeping reforms as a political play is not really helping anyone."

Queensland Minister for Housing Mick de Brenni said the changes were a result of community consultation, with more than 135,000 responses submitted.

He said three key areas for reform were identified: safety and security, protection against domestic violence and protections if renting with pets.

REIQ Gladstone zone chairwoman and Locations Estate director Alicia Williams said there was a need for safe, secure and compliant properties but the proposed reforms "crossed a line".

She said of particular concern was the abolishment of a landlord's right to not renew a tenancy agreement at the end of its agreed term.

"Landlords are already being spooked by this," she said.

"Queenslanders need to stand up and voice their concerns and hopefully the State Government will take that on board."

REMAX Energy owner Ros Waters said the uncertainty around the reforms was troubling for Gladstone's property market, which was recovering from a challenging period.

"If all of these laws are passed it will be devastating for landlords," she said.

"We've already been hit enough in Gladstone coming out of LNG construction. People are still hurting from that."

But Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the "long overdue reforms" would give tenants more flexibility and freedom.

He refuted claims the reforms would increase rent.

The MP encouraged residents to read the proposed reforms and have their say.

"This is based on 135,000 submissions from across the state," he said.

"It shows a lot of people want living in a rental home to be just as good as living in your own home."

Residents have until 5pm, December 28, to have their say on the reform. Visit your sayhpw.engagementhq.com for information.

More Stories

property market queensland government real estate rental reforms
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        premium_icon Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        News INFRASTRUCTURE investors are being tempted by the potential sale of assets at Shell’s Queensland Curtis ­Liquefied Natural Gas plant at Curtis Island.

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

        premium_icon UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

        News It all started with an 8-year-old’s desire to help those affected by the...

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Sailor boosts museum display

        premium_icon Sailor boosts museum display

        News One of HMAS Gladstone’s former Chief Petty Officers has made a significant...

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

        premium_icon Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

        Crime Man hides stolen computer in child's pram.