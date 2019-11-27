RENTAL REFORMS: What it could mean for Gladstone market

GLADSTONE agents worry the most significant changes prop­os­ed to tenancy laws in the state's history will hike up rents and make it less attractive for people to own or buy invest­ment properties.

Queensland's proposed rental reforms feature sweeping chang­es to tenancy laws, includ­ing to a landlord's right to refuse pets, allowing tenants to make minor modifications, mak­ing it harder to terminate a lease and introducing a minim­um housing standard.

The state's peak property body, the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, has launched a campaign against the reforms, calling for the government to withdraw the changes which it said would "erode" landlords' rights.

The REIQ estimated the reform would likely increase weekly rent from an average of $360 to $378.

LJ Hooker Gladstone principal Mark Spearing said while he agreed homes needed to be safe and secure for tenants, the reforms placed too many onerous obligations on owners.

Mr Spearing said the reforms would increase costs for owners and could lead some to sell investment properties.

"What we know happens in a small market like Gladstone is if 10 per cent of owners decide it's all too hard and they sell, you've got 10 per cent fewer rental properties and that will increase rental prices very quickly," he said.

"In my 25 years in this industry, I've found it's good to review acts in line with changing societies and trends but to make sweeping reforms as a political play is not really helping anyone."

Queensland Minister for Housing Mick de Brenni said the changes were a result of community consultation, with more than 135,000 responses submitted.

He said three key areas for reform were identified: safety and security, protection against domestic violence and protections if renting with pets.

REIQ Gladstone zone chairwoman and Locations Estate director Alicia Williams said there was a need for safe, secure and compliant properties but the proposed reforms "crossed a line".

She said of particular concern was the abolishment of a landlord's right to not renew a tenancy agreement at the end of its agreed term.

"Landlords are already being spooked by this," she said.

"Queenslanders need to stand up and voice their concerns and hopefully the State Government will take that on board."

REMAX Energy owner Ros Waters said the uncertainty around the reforms was troubling for Gladstone's property market, which was recovering from a challenging period.

"If all of these laws are passed it will be devastating for landlords," she said.

"We've already been hit enough in Gladstone coming out of LNG construction. People are still hurting from that."

But Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the "long overdue reforms" would give tenants more flexibility and freedom.

He refuted claims the reforms would increase rent.

The MP encouraged residents to read the proposed reforms and have their say.

"This is based on 135,000 submissions from across the state," he said.

"It shows a lot of people want living in a rental home to be just as good as living in your own home."

Residents have until 5pm, December 28, to have their say on the reform. Visit your sayhpw.engagementhq.com for information.