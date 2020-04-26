Menu
Ray White Gladstone brothers John and Jamie Fieldus set up for a 3D photo shoot at a rental property.
Rental property inspections go virtual

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.steves@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE panic and anxiety of a property inspection for renters has been dramatically eased by new virtual inspection processes for tenants.

Ray White Gladstone director John Fieldus said the tables had been turned due to COVID-19, and tenants would no longer face the scrutiny of an inspection by an “interrogating” property manager.

The process, Mr Fieldus said, which has been well received by property owners, has been something his staff have all taken in their stride.

“A property inspection is simply a process to reassure the owner that everything is OK with their property,” he said.

“It’s a role-reversal. We have taken the property manager’s role and entrusted it to the tenant. We are asking the tenants to take a few photos or a little video and send it in to us and it saves them all that anxiety and panic.”

A report is then prepared by the relevant Ray White Gladstone property manager and sent to the owner.

The process isn’t only limited to rental tenant inspections, with all rentals to be all open for “virtual inspection” by May 1.

