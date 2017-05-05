No winners for Gladstone businesses rent nightmare

THE tricky two-way street of negotiating rent is misunderstood in Gladstone and businesses and shopping centres are suffering because of it.

Experienced Gladstone businesswoman Lyndal Hansen said it was time both parties took off their "rose coloured" glasses.

Lyndal Hansen. Mike Richards GLA010216HARB

With more anecdotal evidence that high rent prices are hurting Gladstone's small businesses, Mrs Hansen has reminded people it's a two-way street.

The Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry project officer admitted it's a problem in Gladstone, but it's not too late to fix it.

"Take off those rose coloured glasses because times are tough and business owners and premise owners need to work collectively," she said.

"We need to keep our eyes open from every point of view if we're going to survive this, we need a bit of give and take."

Mrs Hansen said businesses needed to accept they won't make the same profits from two years ago.

But premise owners also needed to weigh up what is worth more, dropping rent prices and keeping a business, or seeing another store close its doors.

She said it was time business people put their energy into "robust negotiations".

In February last year Nuelli de Fleur left Goondoon St, blaming high rent and diminishing foot traffic as the big issues.

Other Goondoon St businesses followed, including Staples, Mamma Mia and Urban Lane.

The Gladstone Central Shopping Centre, better known as the Night Owl centre, is littered with empty stores with Zetta Boutique, Mopheadz, Luceo Clothing (the most recent closure) and Mmm Coffee all leaving in the past year.

"We need to be able to go to shops, to meet people and interact and do the things we can't do online," she said.

"I'm a baby boomer, from my perspective I know online shopping is huge, but for the sake of the fabric of the community we still need places to go."

While the rent and overheads weren't the reason for every store closure, Mrs Hansen said store closures had flow-on effects for the whole community.

She recommended businesses and premise owners working together to find a solution, for example offering six-month leases with cheaper rent.

Another idea could be teaming up with other businesses and sharing rent; similarly to the Little Bloom Room on Goondoon St.