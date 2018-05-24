RENT CRISIS: Shop owners driven out of town

FLASHBACK: the grand opening to Gladstone's new toy store.

FLASHBACK: the grand opening to Gladstone's new toy store. Sarah Steger

TOYWORLD is the next Gladstone retailer to close it's doors after sky-rocketing rents push shop owners out of town.

The store at 89 Hanson Rd in Gladstone Central only opened last October with high hopes to service the town but this week the owner Dennis Boyce has called it quits.

Mr Boyce said the closure was due to the "substantial" rent increase.

"We were losing on keeping the store open," he said.

"The rent price was the last straw."

Mr Boyce who also owns the Rockhampton franchise said the reason he decided to open in Gladstone was because a majority of his customers were from Gladstone.

Mr Boyce said customers should stay tuned for the huge 30 per cent clearance sale.

The toy store follows a recent string of business closures in Gladstone including Park Street News agency, Sunshine Kebabs and Godfreys.