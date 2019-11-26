Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

'Rent-a-pool' tool launches in Australia

by Hannah Higgins
26th Nov 2019 11:17 AM

No pool? No worries.

That's the message 22-year-old American entrepreneur Bunim Laskin is bringing to Australia this summer with the launch of his "rent-a-pool" app.

Swimply, an Airbnb-type arrangement for pools that connects owners of private pools with people looking for a swim spot, launched in Australia on Tuesday.

Mr Laksim - the eldest of 12 children - says the idea for Swimply came to him "out of necessity" on a hot summer day.

Through the app, users can rent nearby pools by the hour, while owners can benefit by off-setting expensive pool maintenance costs.

"Australians love the outdoors and with the country's long summers we are excited to be able to democratise the pool experience so every Australian can enjoy affordable access to this summertime luxury," Mr Laskin said in a statement.

Hosts on the app are able to choose the days and times their pool is available as well as the number of guests, whether children are allowed and whether you can bring your own food.

The app has so far expanded only into NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

Almost three million Australians live in houses with a swimming pool according to Roy Morgan research.

More Stories

airbnb editors picks swimply

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        premium_icon Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        News Although it didn’t win the award, it was a massive feat as the organisation was recognised as one of the top three in Australia for industry collaboration.

        • 26th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        premium_icon 800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        News MORE than 800 parking fines were dealt out in the past 12 months as Gladstone...

        QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        premium_icon QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        News Closure of rural fire service to be discussed with new commissioner.

        INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        premium_icon INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        Environment An aggressive and carnivorous pest that poses an extreme risk to native species has...