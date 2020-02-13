Renshaw announces shock break from cricket

Former Test batsman Matt Renshaw will take an immediate break from cricket.

Renshaw, this week dropped from the Bulls side for Friday's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania, has decided to take a break after speaking with Queensland coaching and welfare staff in a meeting after his demotion.

Renshaw, 23, was set to be named in the Cricket Australia XI team to play the English Lions side in Hobart this weekend but advised the national selectors of his decision to stand down and he was replaced before the team was announced.

Renshaw was dropped from the Queensland team after averaging around 20 for the past season and a half for the Bulls.

While the stress of a difficult summer would have no doubt taken its toll Renshaw withdraw from club cricket with Toombul on Saturday due to personal reasons unrelated to the game.

Matt Renshaw will take an indefinite break from cricket. Picture: AAP

There has been no time frame set on Renshaw's return though he is likely to spend a few weeks freshening up.

While Victorian batsmen Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell and Will Pucovski took breaks from the game with mental health issues this summer Queensland cricket officials believe this is more a case of a youngster needing to freshen up rather than any on-going issues.

It is understood Renshaw initially opposed the idea of a break but eventually changed his mind after being convinced it was the right call.

Bennett King, Queensland Cricket's general manager of performance, pathways and coaching, said Queensland Cricket supported the decision.

"As part of our usual review process of player performance, our coaching and support staff spent time with Matthew this week and they all came to the conclusion that he would benefit from some time away from cricket," King said.

Renshaw was in better form for the Heat. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

"We're confident Matthew will benefit from a break from the game to freshen up, and look forward to working with him once he is ready to resume playing."

Renshaw, who has played 11 Tests, remains highly rated by the national selectors despite his poor recent form and his initial selection in this week's Cricket Australia XI was a sign of that faith.

Earlier this week Renshaw conceded to News Corp his career had been a roller coaster ride.

"I have had the highs and lows. I have been playing first class cricket for four years but it seems longer," Renshaw said.

"But I would not change it. I enjoy the tests but I just have to make sure I score runs because that is my job as an opener.''

Matthew Renshaw was a shining light for the Heat. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Renshaw's batting at first class level has lacked fluency in recent times but the wheels spun far more easily during the Big Bash at times with the Brisbane Heat.

"I was just reacting in Big Bash and that is when I am at my best,'' he said.

"I was not thinking too much. Over the last year I have been thinking too much about my game''.

The Adelaide Strikers are interested in signing Renshaw in next summer's Big Bash and are reportedly set to offer him a long term deal he has been tipped to accept.