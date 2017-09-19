Renowned marketing strategist to land in Gladstone

OPPORTUNITY: Marketing adviser Damian Morgan will present his Future or Marketing Workshop at the Gladstone Events Centre in October.

THE Gladstone Observer is bringing renowned marketing strategist Damian Morgan to Gladstone.

Mr Morgan will present his Future or Marketing Workshop at the Gladstone Events Centre on October 23 and 24.

Observer media advertising manager Ben Williams said we were excited to bring Mr Morgan to Gladstone for the workshop.

"Damian will present to selected businesses and talk through the major benefits of a successful marketing campaign," he said.

"Those lucky enough to attend the seminar will discover ways to increase the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and maximise on market share in Gladstone.

"It's the perfect time for you to spend some time thinking about your business and your brand and discover how to stand out from the rest."

Mr Williams said Gladstone had been through a difficult few years.

"However we have seen a shift away from the doom and now is the perfect time to ensure your business is on track to succeed going forward," he said.

Mr Morgan consults to several leading Australian companies and government departments on their marketing strategies and advertising and public relations programs.

He will present on October 23 at 5.30pm and the next day at 7.30am and 10.30am.

You can call The Observer to reserve your seat until October 16, places are limited so be sure to get in quick.

Phone 4970 3030 today to book a spot.