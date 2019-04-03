Renowned doctor killed in hit-run

A WELL-RESPECTED Brisbane doctor has passed away after being victim of a suspected hit and run in February.

Dr Peter Dunne, 53, was jogging alone the early hours of February 18 at Tarragindi when he suffered the catastrophic injuries.

Dr Dunne was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition where he remained until passing away in late March.

Detectives suspect Mr Dunne, who was a father to three daughters and worked at Toombul, was victim to a callous hit and run sometime between 4am and 4.30am on Strathfield Street but could also not rule out an assault.

His injuries included a broken ankle, skull fractures and critical head injuries.

Police released CCTV footage of two vehicles driving "in concert" along Strathfield St at the time Dr Dunne was jogging. After exiting the street one of the car's returned before leaving again.

Police believe the drivers of the vehicles maybe able to provide information about the incident.