Renowned artist explores selected works

Iconic Australian artist Ken Done introduced his works and presented a floor talk during Ken Done Paintings You Probably Haven't Seen: Selected Works 2000 - 2017, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum. Photo: MGR Photography

IF YOU missed the opportunity to join iconic Australian artist Ken Done as he presented a floor talk of his touring exhibition, Ken Done Paintings You Probably Haven’t Seen: Selected Works 2000 – 2017, a video presentation is now available online, for all to enjoy.

Follow the link from the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum’s website to hear Ken discuss his international career, inspirations, work tools and passion for creativity.

Presented in conjunction with The Ken Done Gallery, his vivid collection of recent and mostly unseen works featured many of Ken’s favourite themes, the beach, the reef and portraiture, as well as his personal garden and studio.

The hardcover exhibition book is available for purchase, please email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au for details.

For further information visit http://gragm.qld.gov.au, where you can join the mailing list to be sure you’re first in line for the latest news.

The Gallery & Museum is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council, located on the corner of Goondoon & Bramston Sts, Gladstone.

Roll of honour

Ahead of ANZAC Day next Saturday, April 25, the Gallery & Museum will present a digital reproduction of the World War I Roll of Honour for the Town of Gladstone and Shire of Calliope.

A permanent fixture in the Museum Room, next week a Roll of Honour digital print will be installed on the front of the former Town Hall building, in tribute.

Community members are also invited to request a free copy of the War Memorials of the Gladstone Region publication.

Comprehensively describing local War Memorials in images and text, the publication was produced to honour the fallen.

Email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au.