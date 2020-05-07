Menu
Dirt Cheap Landscaping Supplies owner Camilo Savariz and office manager Jodi Dyer have been extremely busy during Gladstone's renovation revolution. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Renovation revolution

Rodney Stevens
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE is in the middle of a renovation revolution as residents flock to Bunnings and nurseries to renovate their homes and transform their gardens while in isolation.

The car park of Bunnings Warehouse Gladstone has been consistently packed for weeks and the queues to grab one of their famous sausage sandwiches have been massive.

Bunnings Warehouse Gladstone Manager Julie Wood said the store had been very busy with stock of all sorts running off the shelves.

“We’ve seen a lot of our customers shopping for products to tackle their DIY jobs such as gardening and painting with paint, plants and tools some of the most popular items,” she said.

“For those who need some help our team can provide expert advice to get them started with their next DIY project.”

Independent research, commissioned by Bunnings, has revealed that 65 per-cent of Australians have at least one unfinished D.I.Y. job to do at home, while two in three people are tackling a D.I.Y. job once a month with general gardening, decluttering, painting and landscaping topping the list of activities planned.

Dirt Cheap Landscaping Supplies Owner Camilo Savariz said the business had been very busy for the past two months.

“The trade has definitely gone up a few notches since Covid-19 hit,” he said.

“There are more people at home doing jobs they have been putting off.

“We are struggling to keep up with our garden blend soil, people can’t get enough of it.

“Our vege mix soil product has been extremely popular too.”

Many days a week, Mr Savariz said people have come straight from Bunnings for landscaping supplies.

“We’ve had line ups of cars with trailers waiting to get loaded...it’s been crazy,” he said.

“It’s been like that for at least the past six weeks.”

