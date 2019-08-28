Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW PLAYER: Jamie Matheson along with his wife Liz and the brothers Steve and Justin McNelly want to make the Biloela hotel the best social spot in town.
NEW PLAYER: Jamie Matheson along with his wife Liz and the brothers Steve and Justin McNelly want to make the Biloela hotel the best social spot in town. Aaron Goodwin
News

Renovated to be hottest place in town

Aaron Goodwin
by
28th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Biloela Hotel will soon be back in business after its closure in 2016.

Under the ownership of Jamie Matheson in partnership with his wife Liz and the experienced McNelly brothers Steve and Justin, the Biloela Hotel has undergone a huge renovation to liven up the venue and provide a fresh experience for the community.

"We want to get the Biloela Hotel back to a traditional hotel where it's heavily involved with the community and making it a social space for people to catch-up and celebrate,” MrMatheson said.

"We think there's a market and an opportunity to liven the hospitality scene with a good offering of food and entertainment.”

The Biloela Hotel has been turned inside out and will feature a picturesque beer garden, function room with private bar, restaurant service, six ensuited motel rooms and 18 hotel rooms - plus what Mr Matheson claims is the biggest TV screen in Biloela.

Entertainment is one of the key areas where he believes the venue can stand out from the crowd in Biloela, with acts lined up to cater to a wide market.

"Live bands on a monthly basis, solo artists line-up for Friday nights, DJ on Saturday nights and a Sunday session will be a big thing down here,” MrMatheson said.

"We've spoken to friends and family and there hasn't been a lot of entertainment factor on offer lately.

"That's where we'll get all our demographics - once a month with a four-piece band and then there's a DJ livening it up on the next weekend.”

Steve McNelly has had ownership stints of hotels in Caboolture, Everton Park and Brisbane and hopes to bring some of those city elements to Biloela.

"We're trying to bring what you can get at a Brisbane venue here to Biloela,” Mr McNelly said.

"You won't find anything like this between here and the city.”

Mr Matheson said they had experience behind them.

"We've renovated a couple of pubs off the ground before too. It's not our first go around,” he said.

September 20 is the opening date but that's yet to be confirmed, with the renovation of the old public bar and the construction of a drive-through bottle shop to come after opening.

biloela bottle shop brisbane caboolture entertainment everton park hotel
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    Education The top performing NAPLAN schools in Gladstone have been revealed following the 2019 results release

    The two Agnes medics who helped on the front line

    premium_icon The two Agnes medics who helped on the front line

    News 'The sheer scale of it was unbelievable'

    Police urge driver to come forward in Callemondah death

    Police urge driver to come forward in Callemondah death

    News A 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene

    • 28th Aug 2019 2:38 PM
    Supreme Court freezes assets of J.M. Kelly executives

    premium_icon Supreme Court freezes assets of J.M. Kelly executives

    News Supreme court freezes key executives' assets