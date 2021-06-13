Rennie rolls the dice with Wallabies squad

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named a young squad to face France in a three-Test series kicking off next month.

Rennie’s 38-man squad contains 11 uncapped Wallabies and a further 14 who have played less than 10 tests.

“We’ve picked this squad on form and on potential, and I know the whole group really excited to get stuck in and push their case for a Wallaby jersey against France,” Rennie said on Sunday.

“Obviously the squad is a bit bigger than what we would normally have but we had to consider how we will handle the rigours of the Series against France.

“We’ll get together on Tuesday and then start our preparations in earnest for what promises to be a really exciting Series against a side that’s at the top of its game.”

Michael Hooper will captain the side, despite not featuring at all in this year’s Super Rugby season.

The squad has an average age of 25 and an average of 18 Test caps each.

20-year-old Waratah Angus Bell, son of one-time Wallabies prop Mark Bell, is the youngest member of the squad.

At 34, Sitaleki Timani is the oldest, and has been called into the national squad for the first time since 2013.

Les Bleus have not visited Australia since 2014, when the Wallabies dominated the sides’ series, 3-0. Since then, the nations have faced off in two Tests, with Australia winning the most recent encounter in November 2016.

The Wallabies are set to sport their new gold jerseys for the first time in the series.

Notably, the SCG fixture on July 7 will mark the Wallabies’ first midweek Test in Australia since 2012.

After the opening Test at the SCG, the two sides will battle it out at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on July 13 before the series wraps up at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on July 17.

Wallabies squad for 2021 eToro France Series (Test caps, Super Rugby side and age)

Allan Alaalatoa (43, Brumbies, 27)

Tom Banks (11, Brumbies, 26)

Angus Bell (3, NSW Waratahs, 20)

Filipo Daugunu (5, Queensland Reds, 26)

Pone Fa’amausili* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Lalakai Foketi* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 26)

Jake Gordon (5, NSW Waratahs, 27)

Reece Hodge (45, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Michael Hooper © (105, Verblitz/NSW Waratahs, 29)

Len Ikitau* (uncapped, Brumbies, 22)

Feleti Kaitu’u* (uncapped, Western Force, 26)

Andrew Kellaway* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 25)

Marika Koroibete (34, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Rob Leota* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Noah Lolesio (2, Brumbies, 21)

Lachlan Lonergan* (uncapped, Brumbies, 21)

Tate McDermott (2, Queensland Reds, 22)

Fraser McReight (1, Queensland Reds, 22)

Andy Muirhead* (uncapped, Brumbies, 28)

Isi Naisarani (8, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

James O’Connor (55, Queensland Reds, 30)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (9, Queensland Reds, 25)

Hunter Paisami (6, Queensland Reds, 23)

Izaia Perese* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 24)

Matt Philip (9 Tests, Pau/Melbourne Rebels, 27)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (25, Queensland Reds, 24)

Scott Sio (68, Brumbies, 29)

James Slipper (100, Brumbies, 32)

Darcy Swain* (uncapped, Brumbies, 23)

Lachie Swinton (1, NSW Waratahs, 24)

Sitaleki Timani (18, Western Force, 34)

Matt To’omua (54, Melbourne Rebels, 31)

Taniela Tupou (25, Queensland Reds, 25)

Rob Valetini (4 Tests, Brumbies, 22)

Michael Wells* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Nic White (37, Brumbies, 31)

Harry Wilson (6, Queensland Reds, 21)

Tom Wright (3, Brumbies, 23)

denotes uncapped

