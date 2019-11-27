Rennie calling Aussie coaching talent back home

SCOTLAND assistant coach Matt Taylor is the next target in new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie's coaching revamp now an attacking mind appears to be locked in.

Taylor was the 'minister for defence' on the Queensland Reds' coaching staff for their 2011 title win.

He mentored World Cup Wallabies James Slipper and Rob Simmons as head coach at The Southport School more than a decade ago during the early stages of his rise.

He's a proud Aussie although "ScAussie" has fitted in recent years when he's been the defensive brain behind Scotland's best wins, including two over the Wallabies in 2017.

When Kiwi Rennie was appointed last week, he stressed the importance of "having a really strong Australian flavour" for his assistant coaches and he would "bring back guys (from overseas) who can offer a lot".

Scott Wisemantel's decision to knock back an extension with Eddie Jones after their successful partnership with England at the World Cup is a flashing neon pointer that a Wallabies role will soon be unveiled for him.

The highly-regarded Wisemantel was name-checked last week by Rugby Australia's director of rugby Scott Johnson as the style of experienced coach he would canvas.

Scotland assistant Matt Taylor (right) is expected to join the Wallabies coaching team. Picture: Getty Images

Wisemantel is dedicated but also a well-liked knockabout who loves finding a wave when he returns to his home patch at Lennox Head in northern NSW.

He happily worked as a supply teacher when home in Australia during a few weeks off from the intense England set-up this year.

England flyhalf George Ford credited Wisemantel with expanding the variety to the English attack for their big World Cup run to the final in Japan.

"In terms of different ways in which we can attack, it's gone through the roof," Ford said of Wisemantel's influence after the big quarter-final win over the Wallabies.

World Cup campaigns with England (2019), Japan (2015) and Samoa (2011) have built Wisemantel's experience apart from his local knowledge in previous skills roles with the Wallabies, Waratahs and Australian Under-20s.

It's no knock on the potential of Shaun Berne, who had just four months as Michael Cheika's attack coach, but he will be collateral damage now the head coach has been changed.

England assistant Scott Wisemantel (left) is also expected to link up with the Wallabies. Picture: Getty Images

The Wallabies pack took big strides in lineout efficiency over the past year for which forwards coach Simon Raiwalui deserves strong praise, but there will be a change there.

Former Reds coach Nick Stiles should be a strong contender because his expertise as a scrum coach was his calling card before his seasons at the helm in Queensland (2016-17).

He will have a decision to make if Rennie or Johnson come calling because he was influential in luring Wallabies Quade Cooper and Will Genia to Japanese club Kintetsu Liners.

As Kintetsu head coach, the Stiles' charter is to build on a 2-0 start to the new season in the second-tier Top Challenge League and win promotion to the Top League.