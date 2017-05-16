Renewables focus for 'world-first' beef facility

POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone.

A PROPOSED "world-first" beef processing facility in Gladstone would be powered by solar and renewable energy, the company behind the plans has revealed.

The project's architects, Brisbane-based ARTAS Architects said a state government approval application would be lodged by the end of the month for the Euroa Beef Processing Facility at Aldoga.

Architectural group leader Neill Jessop described it as an "important development" which would feature "world's best practice" in beef processing.

The livestock facility, proposed for the Gladstone State Development Area, between Yarwun and Mt Larcom, is expected to process 600 to 1800 head of cattle per day, with the capacity to expand if needed.

The project is expected to create 285 construction jobs and 471 operational jobs.

"One of the key drivers for this development is a desire for a zero carbon footprint using innovative, renewable and sustainable initiatives," Mr Jessop said.

"Energy sourced from a 40-50 hectare solar farm and roof-top solar installations will power the processing plant."

REVAMP: ARTAS Architects released this image of what Eurora Homestead could look like in the planned beef processing facility.

The proposal includes the Euroa Homestead used as executive offices, a caretakers residence and a 10,000 head feed lot processing plant.

Mr Jessop said discussions had started with Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd for employment and training opportunities.

ARTAS Architects and Pitt and Sherry Consulting Engineers are partnering with Asia Pacific Agri-Corp for the project.

Mr Jessop presented a preliminary release of information on the project to the Gladstone Regional Council earlier this month.

The plans have also been lodged with the Australian Government Department of the Environment and Energy.

It would be the third purpose-built beef processing facility to be built in Australia in the past 60 years. The beef processing facility is one of several proposed projects for Gladstone's State Development Area.