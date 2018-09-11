Renewable resources on community agenda

Alternative Energy: Solar farms will be one of the many alternative renewable energy resources for discussion at the Repower Gladstone Forum.

EMPOWERING the region's economy will be one of the main agendas for the Repower Gladstone Forum later this month.

The day-long forum will feature many guest speakers who will discuss a variety of topics on fossil fuels to renewable fuels, local community issues and exercising legal rights to create change.

Gladstone's heavy reliance on fossil fuels to be the engine room of its economy is being questioned and viable alternatives are being proposed at the important upcoming forum.

Gladstone Conservation Council coordinator Anna Hitchcock wants the forum to ask questions and inform residents about the importance of seeking alternative fuel sources.

"This forum is to start a conversation about the reality that fossil fuels will not be around forever," Anna said.

"We need to talk about renewable energies for the economy so we (Gladstone) are not left behind the rest of the world and what they are doing to stay ahead."

The first step towards renewable energy is under way with several solar projects in the region, but work will be needed to transition to a zero-carbon economy.

"We need to rethink our economy and look at these alternatives to better prepare our future," Anna said.

"At the end of the day, it would be better if we are leaders and not followers who will be playing catch-up.

"We are feeling the pain as we move through a 'bust' in our 'boom/bust' economy and this forum will help Gladstone through both good and bad times."

The event runs from 9am to 4pm on September 20 at Central Queensland University, Leo Zussino Building.

Tickets are free and it is a catered event with places limited and RSVP's required.

For any more information go to www.repowergladstone .com.au or email gladstone conversationcouncil@hotmail.com.