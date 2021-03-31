Renewable energy revolution hits CQ with three wind farms

The winds of change are blowing for the region, with three wind farm projects planned.

The winds of change are blowing for the region, with three wind farm projects planned.

The hills around Biloela, Mount Morgan and St Lawrence could soon feature up to 175 wind turbines generating 1000 megawatts with leading renewable energy company Epuron’s plans for wind farms at Specimen Hill, Boulder Creek and Lotus Creek.

The Sydney-based company, which developed the Clermont solar farm, currently has 4000 megawatts MW of wind generated power and 400MW of solar power from 15 projects it developed around Australia.

Ayres Rock’s Yulara Resort is also powered by a 1.8MW Epuron owned and developed solar farm.

After monitoring wind speeds for more than 12 months at Specimen Hill and Boulder Creek, Epuron is doing site studies, surveys and environmental assessments, as it moves to community consultation and development applications.

Epuron Development Director Paul Stangroom said the company planned to develop the wind farms to the point of having all relevant approvals to allow construction to occur, then onsell them to a third party.

Mr Stangroom said the Specimen Hill Wind Farm was about 60km south-west of Gladstone and 25km north-east of Biloela.

“The Boulder Creek Wind Farm is 40km south west of Rockhampton, and about 5km west of Mount Morgan,” he said.

“The Lotus Creek Wind Farm is 20km west of St Lawrence and 175km northwest of Rockhampton.

“The locations have been chosen because there is a strong wind resource, high voltage transmission lines and good road access, with few neighbouring properties.

“Wind measurements show strong winds from the east dominating the site with a strong night-time profile.

“This complements the daytime power output of existing solar farms to provide reliable 24/7 power to the Queensland grid.”

The renewable energy revolution has hit CQ with news three wind farms are planned near Biloela, Mount Morgan and St Lawrence. Photo: Emily Bradfield

Mr Stangroom said Specimen Hill would involve 50-60 wind turbines, Boulder Creek 40-60 turbines, and Lotus Creek 55 turbines, with a tip height potentially exceeding 200 metres.

“Each wind turbine will require access tracks for construction and operation, as well as underground and overhead powerlines connecting to a proposed on-site substation.

“New substations will be built at all three locations to connect to the on-site 275,000 volt Wurdong to Calvale powerlines for Specimen Hill and Boulder Creek, and the 275,000 volt Nebo to Broadsound powerlines owned and operated by Powerlink.

“Wind farms generate significant economic benefits for the local region during both the construction and operating phases.

“Around half of the capital cost is expected to be spent within Queensland, and local businesses will benefit from increased number of workers in the area.”

The company has been engaging with local stakeholders about the projects.

“Epuron has established an Indigenous Land Use Agreement for the sites with the First Nations Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng, Taribelang Bunda People and a Cultural Heritage Management Agreement with the Gaangalu Nation People,” Mr Stangroom said.

“For the Lotus Creek project, Epuron has an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with the Barada Barna native title party.

“The project team is also working to establish agreements with Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala regarding the Lotus Creek project.

“The company is also referring the proposals to the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment for review under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.”

Mr Stangroom said Epuron would be releasing new dates for upcoming community consultation sessions in the coming weeks.

For more information visit the Epuron website.

Other stories

Man hospitalised after two trucks crash on Bruce Hwy

CQ woman suffers snake bite on her toe

Grants up to $12K available for community groups