'Unacceptable': Mayor's plan to rid trucks from council roads

REDIRCETING trucks off suburban, council-owned roads is still a top priority for Mayor Matt Burnett despite a lack of funding.

Funding for stage two of the Port Access Rd had been promised - and budgeted for - by the Federal Labor Government in 2010 but was pulled in a deal involving the then Newman and Abbott governments.

Cr Burnett's beef regarding the current situation of truck movements within the city hasn't swayed since becoming Gladstone Regional Council mayor.

"The original Port Access Rd was funded under the Road of National Importance scheme initiated by Federal Government and ownership was accepted by the state," Cr Burnett said.

"The council put zero dollars in but we allowed for the approval of the road to go through.

"The problem with the current Port Access Rd is we have trucks accessing the port that don't just travel on main roads, they travel on council roads which I feel is unacceptable.

"You have trucks coming from Brisbane that use Glenlyon Rd to access the port which is a council road.

"We're just upgrading that road now at the cost of ratepayers which is being damaged by trucks accessing the port.

"Trucks are constantly using roads that are maintained by the ratepayer - we love having trucks in the community - it means that the port is busy which is good for local jobs and the economy.

"We accept that we're a port city and have to do our bit as well, but when the nation and the state are making royalties from the exports from the port, it's a little unreasonable that a small community council are expected to foot the bill."

State member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher has been pushing for further stages of Port Access Rd development.

"The Federal Government committed $54million for the second stage of the Port Access Rd," he said.

"The Newman Government did a deal with the Federal Government when they were both in power and took that money out of the federal budget and gave it to a western Queensland LNP seat.

"So that money potentially could be sitting there and used to service Gladstone.

"(Former Labor candidate for Flynn) Zac Beers ran hard on it and got a commitment for it from (Labor leader Bill Shorten) to help fund it.

Labor committed $80 million toward the next stage of development of the road prior to the 2016 election.

"We are still advocating for that road to happen and I've had a few meetings with Transport and Main Roads," Mr Butcher said.

"It's most definitely still on the agenda and there are proposals and redrafting in."