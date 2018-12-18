Remote school soldiers on with strong OP streak

DESPITE the challenges of attending school in a remote area, one group of graduates is reaping the reward of hard work with exceptional OP results.

Of the 26 Year 12 graduates at Rosedale State School, six pursued an OP pathway and each one achieved within the OP 2-8 range.

DEDICATED: Rosedale State School 2018 graduate Hannah Hornby received an OP3.

Principal Kerri Moore said she was particularly proud of the results considering the obstacles the students faced going to a relatively remote school.

"Our kids have been doing quite well for several years now,” Ms Moore said.

"But our school is in a geographically isolated area and it's a real challenge. Kids travel long distances to come to school and for them it's that long-term dedication (where) they've worked really hard for many years now.”

Ms Moore said having a smaller school of about 150 secondary students also had advantages. "We've worked particularly closely with our kids in the last couple of years, the administration team, principal, deputy and head of departments mentor kids and we have a small group that monitor and support (them),” she said.

"Our staff work really hard with the kids and they have good relationships with them.”

Ms Moore said the benefits of strong teacher-student relationships were made clear through academic results, with OP eligible graduates consistently achieving within the OP 1-10 range.

"It's always a challenge when kids move from grade 10 to grade 11 and you see them grow over the next two years, where at the end of grade 12 they really deserve the result they get and they've worked really hard to get there,” Ms Moore said.

"I know one of the boys has been accepted into medicine in Tasmania.”

She said support from parents was another contributing factor in the students' academic success.

"It's a challenging environment that we all live and work in and parents have the same issues as us about distance and those sorts of things, but we have a lot of support from our parents and kids can't achieve as well without that support,” Ms Moore said.

Subject options for students at Rosedale State School include English, math A, math B, math C (by distance education), chemistry, physics, biology and geography.

This year's graduating class achieved one OP2, one OP3, one OP6, two OP7s and one OP8.

The other 20 Year 12 students chose to pursue a non-OP pathway, meaning "they were not looking to go to university”.

Ms Moore said on average, one third of a graduating class chose to pursue an OP pathway.