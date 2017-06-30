Remote Control Buggy Blitz coming to Benaraby

RC READY: Ray Honeybone shows off his Nitro Buggy which will compete at the Queensland RC Titles to be held at Benaraby Raceway this weekend.

MOTORSPORTS: Hundreds are expected to descend on Benaraby Raceway for an action-packed weekend as the 2017 Queensland RC Titles roll into town.

46-Eighty RC Raceway will host the remote control buggy event featuring over 100 competitors, including top Australian pair Kyle McBride and Aaron Stringer.

Practice begins today at the Jono Porter Drive facility with qualifying beginning from 7am tomorrow and finals on Sunday.

There will be five different classes of RC buggies on show, including Short Course Mixed (SC Mixed), Electric Powered Truggy (EP Truggy), EP Buggy, Nitro Truggy and Nitro Buggy.

The nitro buggys are powered by nitromethane, while truggys are slightly bigger in size to the buggy.

WATCH | RC racing to take off at Benaraby Raceway

46-Eighty RC Raceway secretary Ray Honeybone says the fun and addictive sport will attract some world-class competition to Benaraby.

"We've got around 106 of Queensland's fastest RC racers coming and some guys have raced internationally," Honeybone said.

"Kyle McBride is world number 10 and a fully sponsored driver.

"We have Aaron Stringer who is one of the fastest drivers that can keep up with Kyle.

"There's also a lot of fast guys coming from the Brisbane area."

Despite having a small member base, 46-Eighty RC Raceway have created a high-class facility at Benaraby since moving from their previous base on Glenlyon Rd.

Spectator entry to the event is free and Honeybone encouraged anyone curious in the sport to attend on the weekend.

Separate club days also take place on the last Sunday of each month.

"Our sport caters for anyone aged six to 66 and isn't gender specific - we have females racing this weekend as well," he said.

"It reaches out to such a broad range of people and it's a great sport to be involved in."

Food and drink available will be available at the event.

46-Eighty RC Raceway wanted to thank the Calliope & District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank for coming on board as major sponsors.