Remi's a perfect bundle for Gladstone couple

BUNDLE OF JOY: Remi Joan Jackson is the first daughter to mum Kim Jackson and dad Chris Jackson. Remi was born at 6:45am on january 9, at Gladstone's Mater Hospital. Matt Taylor GLA100118BABY

A GLADSTONE couple has welcomed the birth of their first daughter, Remi Joan Jackson, at Gladstone Mater Hospital.

Born at 6.45am on January 9 to parents Kim and Chris Jackson, Remi follows in her brother Archie's footsteps to be the couple's second baby introduced to the world at the Mater.

Mum Kim said Remi was likely to be their last child.

"We're done now, we've got the complete set,” she said.

"It means we can still do a bit of travelling and just makes things a little easier.”

"We're really happy with the way things have worked out.”

The parents were pleased to have the same midwife they had for Archie's delivery.

They described the hospital staff as "amazing” and "really supportive”.

Remi Joan Jackson is a happy and healthy baby girl. Matt Taylor GLA100118BABY

Having lived in Gladstone for six years, the couple is excited about the prospect of raising a young family in the area.

"We went overseas and moved back to Gladstone before the boom was on and just fell in love with the place,” Kim said.

"We bought a house here and have lived here ever since.

"Chris teaches here now and we really enjoy our jobs and love the lifestyle.

"We've made some really good friends here.”

The parents are now looking forward to getting Remi home, to settle in with Archie and show off their new bundle of joy to the extended family and friends.

While some family live interstate, the pair certainly won't be without support.

"We've got some family coming up to give us a hand,” Kim said.

"They were all here for the first one when he came but this time we thought we'd just have some family time first.”