REMINDER: OPs are released today

TODAY'S the day!

Weeks of waiting will come to an end as Year 12 graduates from across the region receive their OP scores.

Students could check their score on the Student Connect website from 9am.

Some students will be pleasantly surprised with their result while others may not get what they were hoping for.

Receiving the OP score marks the end of 12 years of hard work and the start of a new chapter.

While the wait for OPs is over, students will have to remain patient as tertiary education offers are released over the next few months.

Some students will head back to the classroom for their first semester of tertiary studies while others may choose to defer for a year or follow a different career path.

This year's OP release marks the end of an era for the Queensland education system.

Next year, the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank will replace the OP as the standard pathway to tertiary study.

Graduates of 2020 will be the first Queenslanders to receive an ATAR under the new system.