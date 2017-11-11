Remembrance Day: Gladstone 2017

Remembrance day ceremony at ANZAC Park, Gladstone, on the 99th Anniversary. 11 November, 2017.

Remembrance day ceremony at ANZAC Park, Gladstone, on the 99th Anniversary. 11 November, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA111117REMDAY

ONE hundred members of the Gladstone community gathered at Anzac Park to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Great War today.

The service was part of Remembrance Day commemorations held around the country.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Vietnamese veteran Tony Dusting said the ceremony was a time to remember fallen comrades from every conflict he had ever served in.

High school students joined politicians and veterans in Wreath Laying Ceremony.

Five other services in the Gladstone region took place in Agnes Water, Boyne Island, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Mount Larcom.