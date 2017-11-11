Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Remembrance Day: Gladstone 2017

Remembrance day ceremony at ANZAC Park, Gladstone, on the 99th Anniversary. 11 November, 2017.
Remembrance day ceremony at ANZAC Park, Gladstone, on the 99th Anniversary. 11 November, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA111117REMDAY
Caroline Tung
by

ONE hundred members of the Gladstone community gathered at Anzac Park to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Great War today.

The service was part of Remembrance Day commemorations held around the country.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Vietnamese veteran Tony Dusting said the ceremony was a time to remember fallen comrades from every conflict he had ever served in.

High school students joined politicians and veterans in Wreath Laying Ceremony.

Five other services in the Gladstone region took place in Agnes Water, Boyne Island, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Mount Larcom.

Topics:  anzac park gladstone rsl remembrance day 2017

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

'GLOOMY': BoM meteorologist says weekend 'won't be pleasant'

'GLOOMY': BoM meteorologist says weekend 'won't be pleasant'

This morning BoM meteorologist Harry Clark told The Observer the theme for the next three to four days was 'gloomy'.

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation threat

SHATTERED: Gladstone grandfather and former Black Uhlans Motorcylce Club member is facing deportation from Australia.

Gladstone man facing deportation.

Shortage? What shortage?

PLENTY AROUND: Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham says there will be plenty of prawns around for Christmas.

No problems with prawns in Gladstone as Christmas gets closer

Gladstone biorefinery showcased to world at United Nations

INNOVATIVE: Southern Oil's Tim Rose and Stewart Peters during the official opening of the pilot plant in Gladstone.

Gladstone pilot plant named leader in industry.

Local Partners