Remembrance Day ceremony sheds light on domestic violence

MAY signifies the beginning of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, with a DV awareness group holding a Remembrance Day ceremony to mark the occasion.

The Co-ordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence hosted the event at The Avenue of Peace in Barney Point.

Because of Covid-19 social distancing laws, the CCRDFV broadcasted the ceremony on Facebook so locals could still take part.

A Queensland Government spokesman said the purpose of DFVP month was to raise ”awareness of domestic and family violence and to send a clear message that it will not be tolerated in our families and homes”.

Although most events and activities have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the spokesman said DFVP Month was still an opportunity to say Not now, Not ever. Together.

“We all have a role to play,” he said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic or family violence contact the Queensland Police Service on 131 444, 24 hours, seven days a week.