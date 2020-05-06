Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A virtual vigil was held to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
A virtual vigil was held to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
News

Remembrance Day ceremony sheds light on domestic violence

Jacobbe McBride
6th May 2020 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAY signifies the beginning of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, with a DV awareness group holding a Remembrance Day ceremony to mark the occasion.

The Co-ordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence hosted the event at The Avenue of Peace in Barney Point.

Because of Covid-19 social distancing laws, the CCRDFV broadcasted the ceremony on Facebook so locals could still take part.

A Queensland Government spokesman said the purpose of DFVP month was to raise ”awareness of domestic and family violence and to send a clear message that it will not be tolerated in our families and homes”.

Although most events and activities have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the spokesman said DFVP Month was still an opportunity to say Not now, Not ever. Together.

“We all have a role to play,” he said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic or family violence contact the Queensland Police Service on 131 444, 24 hours, seven days a week.

ccrdfv domestic violence awareness month
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News The man in his 50s sustained injuries to his head and ankle.

        • 6th May 2020 3:42 PM
        ’It will be on every roof’: 10 years of business

        premium_icon ’It will be on every roof’: 10 years of business

        Business A Gladstone business has beat the industry odds and is still going strong in the...

        Academy rolls out term two workshops for students

        premium_icon Academy rolls out term two workshops for students

        News The academy is planning for STEM and trade training workshops as students return to...

        HEAVY LIFTING: Gym helps members get fit at home

        premium_icon HEAVY LIFTING: Gym helps members get fit at home

        News “It’s good to see that people aren't just giving up and throwing the towel in.”