REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where you can pay your respects
The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the moment guns fell silent on the Western Front after World War I.
Pay your respects to all those who have sacrificed in service through the years at local Remembrance Day ceremonies.
Gladstone
When: 10.30am
Where: Corner Goondoon & Tank streets, Gladstone
Boyne Tannum
When: 10.45am
Where: Stirling Park, Boyne Island
Calliope
When: 10.45am
Where: 32 Stirrat St, Calliope
Mt Larcom
When: 10.30
Where: 1 The Narrows Rd, East End
Agnes Water/1770
When: 10.45am
Where: Corner of Round Hill Rd & Captain Cook Drive