REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where you can pay your respects

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the moment guns fell silent on the Western Front after World War I.

Pay your respects to all those who have sacrificed in service through the years at local Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Gladstone

When: 10.30am

Where: Corner Goondoon & Tank streets, Gladstone

Boyne Tannum

When: 10.45am

Where: Stirling Park, Boyne Island

Calliope

When: 10.45am

Where: 32 Stirrat St, Calliope

Mt Larcom

When: 10.30

Where: 1 The Narrows Rd, East End

Agnes Water/1770

When: 10.45am

Where: Corner of Round Hill Rd & Captain Cook Drive